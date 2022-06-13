NKY Community Action Commission, St. Elizabeth join for Juneteenth celebration June 18 in Covington















The Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission (NKCAC) is joining St. Elizabeth Healthcare (St. Elizabeth) to celebrate Juneteenth on June 18 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Lincoln Grant Scholar House located at 834 Greenup St. in Covington.

In collaboration with St. Elizabeth, NKCAC will commemorate the 157th Juneteenth Independence Day with immersive activities including a full day of artistic and educational programs — beginning with a short entertainment program of three different performances.

NKCAC and St. Elizabeth have developed a full day of other activities including multiple tournaments, a DJ, free health screenings from health care professionals (breast cancer, colon cancer, lung cancer, diabetes, and blood pressure), free food compliments of Dada Smokes, Kona Ice, and much more. The event EMCEE will be local radio personality Ebony J.

“We are thrilled to be at the Lincoln Grant Scholar House for another Emancipation Day celebration! We honor the strength, resilience, and courage the black community has shown throughout history,” said NKCAC executive director, Catrena Bowman-Thomas.

St. Elizabeth Human Resources will also be in attendance offering information about career opportunities within their company.

The formal celebration of Juneteenth began just last year; however, Juneteenth is believed to be the oldest nationally celebrated commemoration of the end of slavery in the United States.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration for the event is not required but is encouraged. Those who plan to attend should complete the online RSVP form.

Anyone needing more information on the event can contact Kareem Simpson at ksimpson@nkcac.org.

Pre-registration required for health screenings. Email tracy.stokes@stelizabeth.com to schedule your consultation.

Northern Kentucky Community Action Commission