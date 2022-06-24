NKY Chamber’s new ‘Encounter NKY’ program aims to help emerging leaders develop relationships















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) has developed a new program focused on assisting employers with retaining top talent and growing the next generation of leaders within their organizations. Encounter NKY helps participants establish meaningful professional and personal relationships and will assist class members in developing a greater sense of belonging to the community while exploring all the ways Northern Kentucky puts the “great” in Greater Cincinnati.

Developed out of the Leadership NKY Class of 2019 in an effort the help address the region’s workforce issues, Encounter NKY rounds out the NKY Chamber’s leadership programming alongside Leadership Northern Kentucky and Regional Youth Leadership.

“A big piece of the workforce puzzle that we’re trying to solve is connecting emerging professionals with the local business community. We want to help them develop a sense of belonging and keep them invested in the region,” said Dawn Denham, Director of Leadership at the NKY Chamber. “Encounter NKY was a program we needed to create to ensure our community is a place where people can grow, thrive, and truly call the region home, regardless of where they are from and for those especially in the early stages of their careers.”

The Encounter NKY program is ideal for both individuals new to the region and emerging professionals with a sense of urgency for career advancement and who desire a deeper connection to the region. Over a three-month period, the class will meet twice a month for a half-day-long immersive experience. Participants will encounter what makes NKY unique and learn about the region’s economy, vibrancy, health, state and local government, and why Northern Kentucky is the perfect place to call home. Class members will have the opportunity to establish relationships with local business and community leaders and build their professional and personal networks.

“Citi, just like the NKY Chamber, is committed to ensuring there are programs to develop strong leaders who will effectively serve the region for years to come,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber. “One of the NKY Chamber’s strategic imperatives is growing, attracting and retaining world-class talent. With the help and support of Citi, we are proud to unveil Encounter NKY as a program to continue investing, supporting and promoting talent attraction and retention within the Northern Kentucky Metro region.”

Niki Lunsford, VP of Communication and Public Affairs at Citi agrees.

“Citi is proud to partner with the NKY Chamber to support Encounter NKY,” said Lunsford. “Investing in leadership programs that promote a top-notch talent retention strategy is vital to the future of our region, and we are proud to support all of the NKY Chamber’s leadership programs and the launch of this important new program.”

Applications for Encounter NKY are available online at www.NKYChamber.com/Encounter and are due by Monday, August 1, 2022. Applicants will need the full support of the company/organization they represent, as well as their employer or supervisor. If chosen, tuition for Encounter NKY is $1,100 for NKY Chamber members and $1,500 for future members. The tuition will cover all program costs. There is a $20 non-refundable application fee. Space is limited – a maximum of 25 participants will be selected for the inaugural class. Admission occurs on a rolling basis until class capacity is reached. Given the limited class size, applicants are encouraged to apply early.

To learn more about Encounter NKY, visit www.NKYChamber.com/Encounter. Questions about the application process or the program, can be directed to Dawn Denham at ddenham@nkychamber.com.

Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce