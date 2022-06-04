NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative to host summer Professional Series June 7 at KCPL Erlanger branch















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce (NKY Chamber) Women’s Initiative will host their annual summer Professional Series event Tuesday, June 7, from 8:30 to 10 a.m. at Kenton County Public Library in Erlanger.

Featuring three panelists from diverse business backgrounds, the event, open to both women and men, will focus on how being your authentic self will help drive your professional goals. The event theme, Don’t Just Know Your Value, Live Your Value, will help attendees understand how to advocate for themselves when setting boundaries in the workplace.

The Professional Series will include a panel of three local businesswomen: Sharon Fusco, CEO at Redwood; Mina Jones Jefferson, Chief People Officer at Graydon Law; and Lacy Starling, CEO at LINK Media. Each woman brings to the panel her own experience of facing fears and advocating for herself, and how that led to the discovery of their authentic self.

“Discovering your authentic self is essential in reaching your professional goals,” said Sarah Gray, U.S. Bank Business Banking Sales Manager, and Women’s Initiative Professional Series Committee Chair. “As women in business, we are constantly working to create opportunities for ourselves. The incredible women that we’ve secured for this panel will help guide our region’s female professionals towards success while explaining the best ways to advocate for themselves in the workplace.”

Sharon Fusco, is known as a strategic and innovative leader with a track record of organizational growth and expansion. She recently joined Redwood following 14 years at the Council on Aging where she oversaw major initiatives and built data and compliance infrastructure. Redwood guides children and adults with severe and multiple disabilities to achieve independence and reach their highest potential throughout their lives by providing enriching educational, therapeutic, and vocational services.

Lacy Starling is an entrepreneur, a writer and speaker, educator, mentor and advocate for women. She serves as the founding President and CEO for LINK Media, LLC, a multi-media news organization located in Northern Kentucky focused on giving the region back its voice.

Mina Jones Jefferson is a human capital strategist who helps individuals and organizations maximize effectiveness. She is an experienced administrator with a history of working in higher education. She is skilled in nonprofit organizations, talent management, career development, organizational development, and legal research.

Registration for the Women’s Initiative Professional Series: Don’t Just Know Your Value, Live Your Value is $30 for NKYP Event Pass holders, $35 for NKY Chamber members and $45 for future members. Pre-registration is required online at www.NKYChamber.com/WIProSeries; to receive the member rate, please login at the top of the registration page.

