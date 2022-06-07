NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative seeking speakers for 2022 Regional Summit, applications due July 8















The Northern Kentucky Chamber Women’s Initiative is seeking speakers for its 2022 Regional Summit. This year’s summit will be held in person at the end of October.

Each year the Women’s Initiative Annual Regional Summit gathers more than 400 professional women from all stages of the workforce including young professionals, mid-career and senior-level professionals, entrepreneurs and those with encore careers for a day of professional development programming. The NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative is currently seeking dynamic, insightful, and engaging speakers to lead the breakout sessions throughout the day.

Presenters must be available from 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. (exact times TBD) to lead a session for approximately 30-60 minutes. Each session will be offered once throughout the day. Suggested presentation topics include but are not limited to:

• Building a culture of inclusion and equity in the workplace

• Exploring how to inspire a shared vision

• Utilizing your strengths to grow in your career

• Supporting personal health and wellness

• Managing and thriving in a hybrid workplace

• Empowering a cohort of next-generation leadership

Those with expertise in the above topics, or other relevant topics for professional women, are invited to apply as a presenter online at www.NKYChamber.com. One presenter will be selected as the morning general session speaker to present in front of all WI Regional Summit attendees.

Applications are due Friday, July 8, by 4 p.m. Presenters will be notified by August 2022. For questions or more information contact Gina Bath, Vice President of the NKY Chamber Women’s Initiative, at gbath@NKYChamber.com or 859-578-6384.

