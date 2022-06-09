NKY Chamber, St. Elizabeth host first IDEA Summit on diversity, equity, and inclusion on Friday















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and St. Elizabeth Healthcare are partnering to host the first IDEA Summit – Building an Inclusive Community: The Business Case for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion on Friday at 7:30-noon.

The event will be held at the St. Elizabeth Training and Education Center in Erlanger.

NKY Chamber and St. Elizabeth Healthcare recognized an opportunity to make a larger impact in the community by focusing on DEI efforts in Northern Kentucky with an event that will serve as an opportunity for the business and healthcare communities to work together to remove barriers for attracting and retaining diverse talent and building welcoming and inclusive workplace cultures throughout the NKY Metro. More than 200 people from the business and healthcare sectors will be in attendance.

Both the NKY Chamber and St. Elizabeth strive to impart the importance of equitable practices within their industries. Treating patients, business partners, potential employees and community members with equity and compassion creates a better community for all of those who live, work, and play in the Northern Kentucky Metro.

The goal is for attendees to join the conversation about diversity, equity, and inclusion; learn skills and knowledge they can take back to their organizations; and then take action to make the business and healthcare sectors more diverse, equitable, and inclusive for all.

Conversations at the IDEA Summit – which stands for Inclusive Diversity and Equity Advancement – will address removing barriers to employment, effective talent attraction and retention strategies, the importance of an inclusive workplace culture, and building a plan for supplier diversity.

Stephanie A. Smith, Senior Vice President and Chief Inclusion & Diversity Officer for Fifth Third Bank, will serve as the keynote speaker, to be followed by a panel discussion and breakout sessions that will tackle topics such as multicultural generations in the workplace, cultural competency in patient care, supplier diversity, second-chance employment and immigrant integration.

Tickets are $55 for NKY Chamber members, $70 for future members, and $50 for those with the NKYP Event Pass. More information and registration are available at NKYChamber.com/IDEA. Registration is required.