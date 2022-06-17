NKU’s prestigious Lincoln Awards go to Delores Hargrove-Young, St. Elizabeth Healthcare on June 28















Northern Kentucky University announces that, for the first time since 2019, it will be returning to an in-person ceremony for its annual Lincoln Awards on June 28 at 6 p.m. in the H. Gordon and Thelma S. Martin Ballroom in the James C. and Rachel M. Votruba Student Union, honoring Delores Hargrove-Young and St. Elizabeth Healthcare as the 2022 recipients.

“We are incredibly excited to celebrate and acknowledge the contributions of Delores Hargrove-Young and St. Elizabeth Healthcare as this year’s Lincoln Award honorees,” NKU President Ashish Vaidya said. “Their commitment to advancing the needs of the community is both remarkable and inspiring and they exemplify the qualities that President Lincoln possessed.”

Delores Hargrove-Young is vice chairwoman of d.e. Foxx and Associates, where she serves as a key strategic leader, ambassador, and advisor. Hargrove-Young is responsible for driving the structures that facilitate the success of the organization’s strategic initiatives through established and emerging partnership.

Hargrove-Young stands out through her leadership in the community. She currently sits on the National American Red Cross Diversity and Inclusion Board, the Board of Trustees at ArtsWave, Board of Directors of the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra, and the Board of Directors of Inspiring Service. Hargrove-Young also sits on the boards of the Seven Principles Foundation, Inc., Lindner Executive Cabinet at the University of Cincinnati’s Carl H. Lindner College of Business, Board of Trustees at Wilmington College, and the Board of Advisors for Vehr Communications. She also serves as secretary of The Sister Accord Foundation, LLC.

Previously, she served as chair of the Greater Cincinnati Foundation, American Red Cross Cincinnati – Dayton Region, the Cincinnati USA Convention & Visitors Bureau, as well as serving as vice chair of development for the Urban League of Southwest Ohio. Hargrove-Young was also the co-chair of the 2015 Major League Baseball All-Star Game held in Cincinnati.

Hargrove-Young also works closely with several associations, including the Queen City (OH) Chapter of the Links, to develop and inspire young female leaders, increasing supplier diversity, and improving the economic stability of Cincinnati.

“President Lincoln and I both came from humble beginnings and share a belief in community,” Hargrove-Young said. “Lincoln once said, ‘it is to do for a community of people whatever they need to have done, but cannot do at all, or cannot do so well, for themselves, in their separate and individual capacities.’ The love of giving is to leave behind a legacy for descendants of mine and those of friends. In turn, I know I have done all I can to ensure that generations after me, my children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews will have an even brighter future, and that I have played a role in bettering humankind.”

St. Elizabeth Healthcare operates six facilities and more than 172 primary care and specialty practices throughout the Northern Kentucky, southeastern Indiana and Greater Cincinnati region.

Sponsored by the Diocese of Covington and a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, St. Elizabeth is a mission-based organization committed to improving the health of the communities it serves, providing more than $108 million in uncompensated care and benefit to the community each year.

Tickets are required and can be purchased by clicking here. The deadline to purchase tickets, a table, or sponsorship is June 23.

As an American icon, Abraham Lincoln is identified with strength of purpose and has come to symbolize not only a nation’s division, but its reconciliation and the realization of its dream. From humble beginnings, Lincoln persevered, though he faced many challenges in his life, both public and private. He overcame them all and his eloquence, vision and basic humanity remain etched on the American character. These characteristics of strength, clarity, rough-hewn beginnings, and exquisite polish are portrayed in the Lincoln Award.

Northern Kentucky University and the northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati region have long benefited from individuals who have contributed their time, talents, and resources to enrich and enhance the communities in which we live and learn.

In 1981, the NKU Foundation awarded its first Distinguished Public Service Award, recognizing individuals who have provided exceptional service to NKU through their personal, financial, or cultural contributions.

In 1992, the Office of the President of Northern Kentucky University established the Lincoln Award to honor residents or former residents of Kentucky, Ohio and Indiana who exemplify the qualities of outstanding citizenship, notable achievement, and distinguished service in their professions and contributions to the northern Kentucky or Greater Cincinnati community.

The year 2006 marked the union of the Distinguished Public Service Award and the Lincoln Award. The university and the NKU Foundation now work together to recognize individuals whose generosity of time, talent, resources, and public service have benefited NKU and/or the northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati region.

New in 2022, event sponsorships and any additional donations will help fund a new NKU Lincoln Award Scholarship to benefit an NKU student who embodies the qualities of outstanding citizenship, notable achievement, and distinguished service.