NKU names Grant Garber of Auburn University as vice president for Legal Affairs/General Council















Northern Kentucky University announces it has named Grant Garber as its next Vice President for Legal Affairs/General Counsel. Garber will join NKU on July 18.

“We are delighted to have Grant Garber join NKU as the university’s next Vice President for Legal Affairs and General Counsel,” NKU President Ashish Vaidya said. “With his extensive experience in public higher education and a strong commitment to our mission, Grant will be a strategic thought partner to the leadership team as we navigate an uncertain and complex legal and compliance landscape ahead of us.”

Garber comes to NKU from Auburn University, where he has served as a university counsel since 2018. Concurrently, Garber also serves as the lead counsel for Auburn University – Montgomery (AUM). In this dual role, Garber performs all the legal work for AUM, a separately accredited institution led by its own executive team. At Auburn, he focuses on a wide range of business issues and projects in employment and student affairs.

“NKU is a special place, with a campus community that shares a deep commitment to the success of our students and our region, and it’s a true privilege to serve NKU as general counsel,” Garber said. “I’m excited to join Dr. Vaidya and all of NKU’s faculty and staff in meeting the worthy challenges we face in higher education and in achieving our shared mission.”

Prior to his tenure at Auburn University, Garber served as an associate general counsel for Ohio University in Athens, Ohio. He began his career working for law firms in Ohio and North Carolina, where he represented public utilities, universities, and other institutional clients.

Garber is a graduate of Georgetown University and the Duke University School of Law.