NKU College of Business expands international programming with institutions in Kerala, India















Northern Kentucky University’s Haile College of Business continues to expand its programming internationally through a new partnership with SCMS Group of Educational Institutions (SCMS) in Kerala, India.

The memorandum of understanding, signed June 13, will enable students of SCMS to enroll in the Haile College of Business’ award-winning Master of Business Administration (MBA) program as well as its undergraduate degree programs. Under this program, students will begin their studies on-site in Kerala, India, and will have the option of completing their BSBA degree and/or MBA on NKU’s campus.

“This expanded partnership with SCMS embodies an important element of NKU’s internationalization strategy,” NKU President Ashish Vaidya said. “NKU’s faculty and staff will see significant opportunities as we offer our business programs to a new international student population. When students from SCMS choose to complete their studies on our campus, it allows our students to expand their global perspective and helps develop a more culturally competent workforce for the region.”

This partnership supports the northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati region’s global aspirations. In an increasingly global world, these partnerships are greatly needed and are critical for a thriving economy.

“Both the Haile College of Business and SCMS Cochin School of Business aim to provide students with the maximum benefit from their educational experiences,” Dr. Hassan R. HassabElnaby, dean of the Haile College of Business, said. “Our MBA program continues to be a leader in ground-breaking, cross-disciplinary inquiries that shape educational practices and the professions that serve the workplace. This partnership with SCMS expands equipping future business leaders and entrepreneurs with the tools they need for success to a global presence.”

Attendees who were at the signing ceremony included President Vaidya, Dean HassabElnaby, NKU Provost Matt Cecil, SCMS Vice-Chairman Pramod P. Theavannoor, SCMS Group Director and Registrar Dr. Radha Thevannoor, SCMS Group Director Dr. Indo Nair and SCMS International Consultant Dr. Nadagopal R.

The Haile College of Business MBA program offers academic programs and collaborative experiences for students as well as professional skills and competencies for their chosen career. To learn more about NKU’s MBA program, visit www.nku.edu.

