NKU, City of Cincinnati partnership highlights expanded professional development opportunities















Northern Kentucky University and the City of Cincinnati announced a new partnership that will allow City of Cincinnati employees to take classes in NKU’s Master of Public Administration (MPA) program at a reduced rate.

Employees can seek a 30-percent reduced rate on tuition throughout the life of the program.

“Our City employees, just like employees in Northern Kentucky, work hard every day to provide the public services we all depend on,” Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval said. “Our core focus with this partnership is to make sure we are doing everything in our power to support them. If you work for our City, and you want to continue building your skills and furthering your career, we want you to know that we are here to support you.”

This partnership is part of NKU’s Professional Development and Continuing Education (PDCE) initiatives, which aim to encourage professionals to take classes or pursue degrees and certifications at Northern Kentucky University that will further their career and education. The City of Covington and the Northern Kentucky Area Development District (NKADD) also partner with NKU on a reduced-rate MPA education.

“Professional development and continuing education offer the opportunity for professionals to upskill, reskill and potentially boost their earning potential,” said Dr. Samantha Langley, NKU vice provost for graduate education, research and outreach. “NKU is excited to partner with the city of Cincinnati to offer these opportunities at a discount for employees interested in our Master’s in Public Administration degree.”

Among other opportunities provided by NKU is an offer that will allow professionals to take their last class free if they enroll before August 1. This applies for student-professionals in the Master of Accounting, Master of Communication, and Master of Education programs.

Employees of the Cincinnati Museum Center and The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center also receive a 30-percent discount over the life of the Master of Public History program, while professionals at Standard Textiles receive a 30-percent discount if they enroll in the Master of Business Leadership and Innovation program.

Within PDCE, NKU offers individuals a wide variety of learning opportunities to continue their education. Whether they are looking to advance their career, seeking an industry certification, or taking classes for pure enjoyment, training is available for all levels. NKU also collaborates with companies to upskill and prepare employees to tackle dynamic workplace challenges. Our non-credit courses, certificate programs, micro-credentials and online courses provide flexible options for learners at any stage of their life or career.

To learn more about PDCE and its offerings, visit www.nku.edu.

Northern Kentucky University