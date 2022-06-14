Newport Central Catholic opens search for new girls soccer coach after departure of Hillary Johnson















Newport Central Catholic announced today that Coach Hillary Johnson has stepped down as head coach of the girls’ soccer program. Coach Johnson leaves Newport Central Catholic after five seasons as the head coach, with a record of 50-48-4 against a very challenging schedule. Under her leadership, the Lady Thoroughbreds won four All A 9th Region Championships and finished as All A State Runners-Up once.

“Coach Johnson continued to build upon our already excellent girls’ soccer program. We are grateful for her hard work and dedication over the past five years,” said NCC Athletic Director Jeff Schulkens. “She genuinely cares about the girls and their growth as soccer players and more importantly as young women. We wish her the best of luck in her future coaching endeavors.”

The school is accepting applications for the vacant coaching position, please send resume & references to jschulkens@ncchs.com. Please contact NCC Athletic Director Jeff Schulkens at 859-292-0001 ext. 511 with any questions.

