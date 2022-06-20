Newport Business Association to host discussion on ‘Job Quality and Employee Retention Strategies’















The Newport Business Association will host a panel discussion on “Job Quality and Employee Retention Strategies” at its next meeting on June 29 at Watertower Square.

Brighton Center’s Center for Employment Training will also provide tours of its facility.

The meeting will start at 8 a.m. with lite-breakfast bites and the program will follow.

The program will feature Talia Frye, vice president at Brighton Center, who leads work in the region in partnership with the Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board and the GROW NKY initiative. She will explaian the framework used by the National Fund for Workforce Solutions and offer solutions for employers to use to help retain employees and key talent.

Given the struggle with finding, attracting, and retaining talent, the program will offer key resources to help members connect to job seekers in Northern Kentucky.

RSVPs are requested if you are attending the program, which is free. Respond to bholiday@newportky.gov.