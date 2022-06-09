Newport Aquarium’s WAVE Foundation to host annual River Sweep on Saturday, volunteers welcome















WAVE Foundation, the nonprofit organization at the Newport Aquarium, will host its annual River Sweep this Saturday, June 11. WAVE is looking for volunteers to sign up to help clean the banks along the Ohio River in Newport and Northern Kentucky.

Tricia Watts, Executive Director of WAVE Foundation, stresses the importance of River Sweep.

“While River Sweep has been happening for decades, litter continues to be a problem. This is a great opportunity to be part of the solution. River Sweep is a great conservation action and a teaching tool as well. Bring your kids so they can learn why it’s important to not litter and to have respect for our waterways.”

Light continental breakfast and registration begins at 8:30 a.m. under the Taylor Southgate Bridge in Newport.

Volunteers will work as a big group to pick up trash, junk, and debris along the river from 9–11:30 a.m.

Each volunteer will get one T-shirt for participating.

Cincinnati Bengal and WAVE Board Member, Khalid Kareem, will be there to help and to judge the contest for most unique item. He may even bring along a teammate or two.

All volunteers must register online and fill out a waiver prior to participating. Volunteers under 18 must have a guardian present. Register by visiting this link: https://wavefoundation.org/events/riversweep/

If you live near the Ohio River, but are too far from the Newport Aquarium to volunteer with us, check the ORSANCO River Sweep website to find as area that works for you at http://www.orsanco.org/river-sweep/