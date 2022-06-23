Mark Guilfoil leaving state racing commission to join federal Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

A long-time official with the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission is leaving his post to join the federal Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority (HISA) as director of State Racing Commission Relations.

Marc A. Guilfoil began his work at the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission in 1988 and was promoted to executive director in 2016. He had previously served as the commission’s director of racing and as deputy executive director of the commission.

In his new role, Guilfoil will direct outreach efforts and collaboration with state racing commissions, on the implementation of HISA’s Racetrack Safety and Anti-Doping and Medication Control Programs. He replaces Tom DiPasquale, who had been serving as interim director of State Racing Commission Relations.

“Marc is a respected leader in the racing industry with years of state racing commission experience, and I trust that his expertise, relationships and professionalism will serve HISA well as we continue to work closely with state racing commissions to implement the new federal law,” said HISA CEO Lisa Lazarus. “I also want to thank Tom DiPasquale for his incredible work over the last several months as HISA has prepared to go into full effect this summer; he has been an invaluable contributor to HISA’s implementation plan.”

Guilfoil is a Kentucky native and graduated from the University of Kentucky with a B.S. in agriculture.

“I want to thank the Governor and the State of Kentucky for the opportunity to serve the state as Executive Director,” Guilfoil stated. “It’s been both an honor and a privilege. I am looking forward to helping HISA achieve national uniform safety and integrity standards.”

Established when the Horseracing Integrity and Safety Act was signed into federal law in 2020, the HISA is responsible for drafting and enforcing uniform safety and integrity rules in thoroughbred racing in the U.S.

Overseen by the Federal Trade Commission, HISA was created to implement, for the first time, a national, uniform set of rules applicable to every thoroughbred racing participant and racetrack facility. HISA is comprised of two programs: the Racetrack Safety Program, which takes effect July 1, and the Anti-Doping and Medication Control Program, which will begin in January 2023.