Making Covington’s new marketing messages clear for all to see — on banners surrounding the IRS site















The people at the City of Covington who help attract new jobs and investment to Covington, support entrepreneurs, help existing businesses overcome challenges, and market Covington’s unique features and edgy personality showed up at the IRS site last week to hang new banners.

The messages and design on the banners were part of a new economic development “brand” and marketing vision adopted last month.

The IRS site is a 23-acre piece of property a block from the Ohio River being cleared for a multi-use development. Details about the site’s history, ongoing work, and the vision for its future can be found on the City’s Covington Central Riverfront Development webpage.

For the last few years, Covington’s Economic Development Department marketed the City to prospective businesses, investors, and transplanted talent using different versions of a branding message that touted Covington’s historic spaces and edgy charm.

Economic Development Director Tom West said the idea was to formalize a new marketing vision – which includes a tagline, a logo, and a 144-word “manifesto.”

Ongoing success in marketing Covington as a walkable, energetic, “different” community where employees – after being introduced to the city – told their employers they couldn’t wait to locate.

Covington-based Durham Brand & Co. worked with the City to develop the initiative over several months with efforts that included a public survey and sessions with local businesses.

The banners tell the story.