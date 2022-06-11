Looking for places to go, things to see this weekend? Here are a few options for you. . .















By Alexia Dolan

NKyTribune intern

When the weather does not permit a pool day, local events are the perfect alternative– even for the worst cloudy day blues. Here are a few activities to check out to find a great ways to spend the weekend.

Cincinnati Cars and Coffee

Visit the Crestview Hills Town Center parking lot every Saturday from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. to visit Cincinnati Cars and Coffee, a nonprofit hosting their seasonal automobile and motorcycle show that supports the Automotive Community of Greater Cincinnati. All cars and motorcycles are welcome. This is a family-friendly event. Weather permitting.

Bellevue and Dayton Yard Sale

Looking for a Saturday morning adventure? For the first time ever, Bellevue and Dayton are teaming up to form their first city-wide yard sale. From 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., shoppers can browse through the two neighboring towns for unique items at a reasonable price. All are welcome to attend and a list of participating homes can be found at this link, https://bellevueky.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/06/Yard-Sale.pdf.

Independence Farmers Market

Stop by the Independence Farmers Market on Saturday morning to pick up some local honey, organic cheese and fresh-baked breads. The market is open from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every weekend from May to October. On the way out, customers can grab a free reusable grocery bag for their items and future shopping.

Courthouse Square– 5272 Madison Pike, Independence.

Discovery Day at Big Bone

Visit Big Bone Lick State Park this Saturday from 11 a.m.to 2 p.m., for a day filled with ice age fossils, pioneer life, birds of prey, atlatl throwing, environmental education, and family-oriented crafts. Located right outside of the park’s museum, each ticket costs five dollars for visitors over the age of five.

3380 Beaver Rd, Union

SAAP Station Adoption Event

The Stray Animal Adoption Program is hosting an adoption event in Cold Spring on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The SAAP promotes lifelong adoptions, while focusing on education of animal welfare with spays and neuters.

58 Martha Layne Collins Blvd. Cold Spring

Braxton’s Summer Social

This Saturday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m., Braxton Brewery is hosting their Summer Social, an outdoor, family-friendly event celebrating summer, the new Graeter’s flavor collaboration and their partnership with LaRosa’s.

Inside the taproom, guests can grab a slice of pizza from the LaRosa’s food truck and then head on down to the stage for live music from 6-10 p.m.

Once visitors make their way to the rooftop, it will transform into every child’s backyard dreams, with oversized games and a Graeter’s Scoop Shop for a sweet treat. Be sure to check out their newest creation, the Oranges and Cream Slush, before leaving this seasonal summer kick-off.

27 West Seventh Street, Covington

Second Saturday Concert in the Park

On Saturday at 7 p.m., the City of Bellevue is hosting another concert at the Bellevue Beach Park. Make sure to bring a blanket or chair to sit and listen to the Webster and Devoto bands play until 10 p.m., after grabbing a bite to eat from Doolittle’s Shack or Snacks And Cups N’ Cones Ice Cream Truck.

100 Ward Avenue, Bellevue

Newport Farmers Market

Campbell County farmers will be bringing their produce straight from their fields directly to Newport from 9-noon on Saturday.

And from 10-11 a.m., the Hills of Kentucky Dulcimers Group will be providing various selections. The Appalachian dulcimer was designed as the official state musical instrument of Kentucky in 2001. CDs available for purchase.