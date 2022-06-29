Leadership Kentucky class finishes first community visit to Berea as part of seven-month program















The 51 Leadership Kentucky members, who were announced for the 2022 class on June 20, recently returned from their trip to Berea, the first community visit in the seven-month program.

Among the team are three from western Kentucky: McCracken County residents Lee Emmons, West Kentucky Community and Technical College (WKCTC) and Maegan Mansfield, Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing; and Calloway County’s Courtney Hixon, Murray State University.

“I am honored and excited to be part of the 2022 Leadership Kentucky class. The first session was excellent – very informative and educational – and I look forward to gaining in-depth knowledge of our state, its challenges, opportunities, and needs throughout the next seven months,” said Emmons, WKCTC vice president of institutional advancement. “I’m grateful to have this wonderful opportunity.”

There are five Northern Kentuckians in the 2022 class: Joe Chillo of Thomas More University, Whayne Herriford of Campbell County, LaKisha Miller of the Chamber of Commerce, Kim Webb of the Emergency Shelter of NKY, and Jason Wessel of St. Elizabeth Healthcare.

The flagship program consists of seven, three-day sessions each month through December 2022, providing participants the opportunity to learn more about the Commonwealth.

Visits across the state include session topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, healthcare, diversity, social issues, agriculture, and government.

The class touring schedule continues with Pikeville in July, Bowling Green in August, Louisville in September, Murray in October, Lexington/Frankfort in November, and Northern Kentucky in December.

The Leadership Kentucky Foundation offers four unique programs: Leadership Kentucky, Elevate Kentucky, BRIGHT Kentucky, and New Executives to Kentucky.

The full list the 2022 Leadership Kentucky class can be found as leadershipky.org under the News tab.

See the NKyTribune’s story about the new class.