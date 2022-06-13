KYTC District 6 advises I-275 exit 48 to Airport Connector closed through June 16; follow detour















The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 Office advises motorists that the I-275 WB Exit 4B to KY 212 (Airport Connector) will be closed for a pavement repair project.

The closure will start at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 14 and work is expected to last until 4 p.m. Thursday afternoon, June 16.

A signed detour will direct motorists to continue on I-275 WB to Exit 6B to KY 237 (North Bend Road) and re-enter I-275 EB to Exit 4 KY 212 (Airport Connector).

CVG advises travelers to add extra time going to the airport. See CVG’s travel advisory here: https://cvgairport.com/traveladvisory.