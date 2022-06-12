KY Symphony Orchestra announces free summer concert series in DeVou, Fort Thomas’ Tower parks















The Kentucky Symphony Orchestra returns to its 2022 Summer Series on Saturday evenings at it long-time summer home in Covington’s Devou Park and its Sunday evening repeat performances in Fort Thomas’ Tower Park.

After a couple of odd summers, the KSO is looking to get back to its normal nostalgic, free, family-friendly regional gatherings with appreciative audiences, great musicians and music.

This summer marks the orchestra’s 28th consecutive summer series of concerts in the parks. Though free to attend, these performances are not free to produce. Volunteers at donation boxes around the concert bowls will thankfully accept your contribution to continue this memory-making tradition. Audiences are encouraged to register at kyso.org for weather and information updates.

KSO 2022 Summer Series at Devou & Tower Parks

Marches Madness

(Marches from classics, opera, ballet & film)

7:30 p.m. Saturday, July 9 (Devou Park)

7:30 p.m. Sunday, July 10 (Tower Park)

The KSO surveys universally known marches from the classics and cinema in its festive summer 2022 opener. Music associated with circus, weddings, graduation, opera, ballet, bands and symphonies comprise the concert’s first half, whereas award-winning marches from 20th century film scores close out an evening of pomp and pageantry.

Sunday in the Park with Steve

(A tribute to Stephen Sondheim)

7:30 p.m. Saturday, August 6 (Devou Park)

7:30 p.m. Sunday, August 7 (Tower Park)

Broadway composer and lyricist, Stephen Sondheim (1930-2021) followed in the steps of his mentor Oscar Hammerstein to rank among the greatest in the history of American musical theater. Join the KSO for an evening of Sondheim hit songs from 11 shows including Company, Sweeney Todd, West Side Story, Into the Woods, Sunday in the Park with George, etc., with musings by actress, friend and Sondheim protégé Pamela Myers.

The Pack Is Back!

(Sinatra, Martin & Davis)

7:30 p.m. Saturday, September 3 (Devou Park)

7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 4 (Tower Park)

The Rat Pack (Frank, Sammy & Dean) drop in for a Labor Day weekend of song and antics backed by the KSO. Sing along with ageless croon tunes like “Fly Me to the Moon” Volare” “Mr. Bojangles”and more. Dan Radank, Mickey James and Corey Tucker are backed by the KSO’s all-star big band with strings.

The KSO will continue and expand its summer offerings to the NKY and Greater Cincinnati community.

For those who wish to avoid outdoor crowds, the dress rehearsals on Saturday mornings (7/9 & 9/3) at 10 a.m. in Devou Park (Covington) are open to those who wish to attend. Each program will be live-streamed on Sunday evening at 7:30 p.m. from Tower Park (Ft. Thomas).

The KSO receives generous support from the Carol Ann and Ralph V. Haile, Jr. Foundation, The Milburn Family, The Elsa Heisel-Sule, Wohlgemuth-Herschede Foundations, Cincinnati Summerfair and Matinée Musicale Cincinnati, with following local corporate sponsors: St. Elizabeth Health Care, Fischer Homes, Duke Energy, Schneller Knochelmann Heating and Air, DBL Law, Regal Maid, Truist Bank and the Cities of Covington and Fort Thomas for hosting the KSO’s 2022 free series of family-friendly summer programs.

Join the Kentucky Symphony Orchestra on Saturdays at 7:30 p.m. — July 9, August 7, and September 3 at Devou Park (Covington) and Sundays at 7:30 p.m. — July 10, August 7 and September 4 at Tower Park (Ft. Thomas).

Concessions and some food trucks are available in Devou Park. Food trucks will be on-site at Tower Park.

Bring blankets, picnics or lawn chairs.

For more information, registration and directions, visit the KSO at kyso.org or call (859) 431- 6216. $5 (per person) suggested donation. Free parking. TANK Shuttles are running from Cov Cath parking lot to the Devou band shell for $1 each way.