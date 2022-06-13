Kentucky Kingdom plans to light up the night with extended family-friendly pumpkin display this fall















Kentucky Kingdom, Louisville’s family-friendly entertainment destination, is will debut a new family-focused fall event for the extended season. Running weekends in October, the park will welcome guests of all ages to experience Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom, showcasing more than 1,000 illuminated pumpkins, larger-than-life, iconic carved pumpkin sculptures, and more.

Kentucky Kingdom will be completely emersed in a pumpkin wonderland, offering guests an opportunity to experience fall in Louisville like never before. Operating day and night, the new Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom will feature:

• More than 1,000 illuminated pumpkins,

• Over 50 glowing rides, trees and buildings,

• Dazzling pumpkin sculptures towering over 12 feet,

• Seven photo-worthy iconic moments,

• Two themed displays with over 125 pumpkins,

• Two inflatable pumpkin-themed displays,

• Fall themed food offerings, activities, and more

“Kentucky Kingdom is eager to have guests of all ages join us for this special extended season featuring the all-new Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom,” said Sarah Worrell, Kentucky Kingdom General Manager. “At Kentucky Kingdom we strive to help families create memories worth repeating©, day and night, and by introducing a new family-fun fall event, families will be able to join us in celebrating the fall season with thousands of lights and pumpkins of all shapes and sizes!”

Guests can join in on this unique Kentucky Kingdom opportunity day or night with a season pass, available online at kentuckykingdom.com. Season passes allow guests to have access to special perks, just for season pass holders, like a sneak peek of Pumpkins at Kentucky Kingdom before the event kicks off this fall, and the opportunity to squeeze in every ounce of memory-making at Kentucky Kingdom this summer and fall.

Kentucky Kingdom still has more in store for the 2022 season including special visits from the Harlem Globetrotters who will be performing in Hurricane Bay this month. In addition to new and exciting experiences, the park’s family-friendly rides, thrilling coasters, two wave-pools, water slides, and special events, create opportunities for families to visit all season long.

For more information on hours, season passes, and more, visit kentuckykingdom.com.

Kentucky Kingdom