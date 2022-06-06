Kentucky Hospital Association honors Rep. Kim Moser with Legislative Champion award















The Kentucky Hospital Association (KHA) recognizes the outstanding work of state legislators who have exhibited exemplary service to the hospitals of Kentucky and the patients they serve. Recently, KHA presented its Legislative Champion award to Representative Kimberly Poore Moser for her work during the 2022 Kentucky General Assembly session.

State Representative Moser is a registered nurse with a specialty in Neonatal ICU and flight nursing, so she understands the needs of patients. As Chair of the House Health & Family Services Committee, Chairwoman Moser went above and beyond to help stakeholders reach consensus on House Bill 777 during the 2022 legislative session, said KHA. Chairwoman Moser also showed “great leadership in helping usher this bill through the legislative process.”

HB 777 removes barriers to setting up an EMS service and establishes a task force to conduct further work on patient transport issues. The bill received final passage by the General Assembly and was signed the Governor.

Moser also sponsored House Bill 525, which provides for the certification and funding of Community Health Workers.

Both pieces of legislation were great wins for the patients of Kentucky ensuring they receive the care and coverage they deserve.

Kentucky Hospital Association