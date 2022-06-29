Kentucky Colonels give grant to Girl Scouts of Wilderness Road to support its Adventure Program















The Girl Scouts of Kentucky’s Wilderness Road (GSKWR) received a grant from the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels (HOKC) which will be used by GSKWR to purchase climbing harnesses and helmets for the Girl Scout Adventure Program, providing outdoor engagement to over 6,485 girl and adult members.

Outdoor competence, outdoor interest, outdoor confidence and environmental stewardship are the four primary goals of the adventure program.

Young females who participate in Girl Scouts gain courage, confidence and character to lead by example and try new skills.

By supporting non-profits like GSKWR, HOKC impacts the lives of local Kentucky residents and the surrounding community.

Grants from HOKC are made possible through donations from contributing Colonels from throughout the Commonwealth and around the world who choose to exercise this honor in a meaningful way.