Kenton County Public Library and Chick-Fil-A team up for special storytime hour, fundraiser on June 22

Jun 20th, 2022

The Kenton County Public Library is participating in a special program with Fort Wright Chick-Fil-A on Wednesday, June 22 from 4-5 p.m.

There will be a special outdoors (if weather permits) storytime hour for all comers at the Chick-Fil-A site at 3436 Madison Pike, Fort Wright.

Then, between 4-9 p.m., mention the library when making a purchase at Chick-Fil-A and 15 percent of the proceeds of your meal will go to the library foundation.

Click here for more information about the library’s Summer Reading Celebration.


