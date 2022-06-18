Kenton County orders flags at half-mast to honor former 32-year commissioner Charlie Summe















The Kenton County Fiscal Court voted to fly the County’s flags at half-mast in honor of former Kenton County Commissioner Charles “Charlie” Summe, 94, who passed away on June 12. He was at his home in Ft. Mitchell, surrounded by his children.

Summe was elected Kenton County Commissioner in 1962 and served for 32 years.

During his tenure, he served with Judges/Executive James Dressman, Robert Aldemeyer, and Clyde Middleton.

“To the best of our knowledge, Charlie Summe was the longest-serving Commissioner in Kenton County history,” said Judge/Executive Kris Knochelmann.

“His dedication to public service was extraordinary, and he leaves behind an incredible legacy.”

Some of the notable projects from Summe’s tenure on Fiscal Court included building the government center at 303 Court Street in Covington that housed the City of Covington, Kenton County, the jail, and the judicial branch, and establishing a countywide health department, library district, and Northern Kentucky Convention and Visitors Bureau.

Summe was also involved in the development of the golf courses of Kenton County and the expansion of the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. He also helped establish the Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky.

“We are incredibly thankful and appreciative of Charlie Summe’s service to Kenton County. We extend our deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time,” added Judge/Executive Knochelmann.

Charlie married his wife, Jane Terwort, in 1961 and together they had ten children. He leaves behind 40 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

Summe was born on August 18, 1927, in Covington, the youngest of 7 boys, born to Isabelle and Frank Summe, a partner in the Summe & Ratermann Dairy. He attended St. Joseph and Blessed Sacrament Schools before moving on to St. Xavier High School and Xavier University.

