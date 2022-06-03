KCPL invites children in grades 1-8 to improve reading skills this summer by reading to a horse















Looking for a new way to encourage your child to read over the summer? Try Horse Tales.

Now in its fourth summer, Horse Tales is a program that gives children in grades 1-8 an opportunity to read to therapy horses. The program runs Tuesdays, June 7 through July 26, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in 30-minute time slots.

Horse Tales is free and takes place at Milestones, Inc., a therapeutic horsemanship program that presents opportunities for individuals with challenges to enhance their quality of life. The program helps build confident readers, many of whom have demonstrated improved confidence and skill level after participating.

“Animals find the rhythmic sound of a voice very comforting and soothing,” explains Susan Kinsella, Milestone’s Inc. executive director. “We have learned that many children struggle with reading aloud at school and often feel reluctant to practice at home with a parent. An animal is a completely non-judgmental listener. Since our horses are trained in therapeutic riding, incorporating them into acting as an audience for readers was a perfect compliment.”

Milestones partners with the Kenton County Public Library in presenting Horse Tales. The Kenton County Public Library collaborates with Milestones to encourage children to read throughout the summer and to join the Summer Reading Celebration. Children, teens, and adults can read throughout the summer to earn prizes. Details and how to participate can be found at kentonlibrary.org

Eight to 10 horses will be available to listen to readers. To participate in Horse Tales, children must register in advance. Registration will be taken up to 5 p.m. the day before the Horse Tales session is scheduled.

Participating readers will receive a free bookmark from Milestones and a book from the Friends of the Kenton County Public Library. Readers may also bring a book with them from home or stop by their local library. Several dates and times throughout the summer are still available. Register at www.milestonesinc.org. Milestones, Inc. is located at 12372 Riggs Rd in Independence.

Kenton County Public Library