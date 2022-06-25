KCPE awards grant funding to public universities, colleges, including NKU, for online course offerings















New grant funding from the Kentucky Council on Postsecondary Education is helping public colleges and universities ensure their online course offerings are high-quality and prepare students for success.

CPE provided $10,000 in funding for institutions to seek Quality Matters (QM) certification for online classes.

“The pandemic accelerated a rise in popularity of online courses, and we need to make sure that students taking these courses are experiencing active, engaged learning,” said CPE Vice President of Academic Affairs Melissa Bell. “Quality Matters certification ensures these courses are meeting high standards, and I’m pleased that we were able to help our colleges and universities meet this milestone.”

QM standards are research-supported and based on best practices for maintaining quality course design. The courses were reviewed by either fellow faculty members or QM staff using the QM Rubric and other standardized tools. As part of the process, reviewers can provide suggestions for improvement.

Supporting the development of effective online courses reinforces the state’s goal for 60% of Kentuckians to have a high-quality degree or credential by 2030. Bell said online courses provide flexibility to both traditional college-age students and nontraditional adult learners.

“To increase educational attainment in Kentucky, we have to break down barriers to degree completion,” said Bell. “Increasing the availability of well-designed online courses and increasing students’ and employers’ confidence in those courses are key.”

The following courses were certified through the grant award:

Western Kentucky University

LEAD 530 Organizational Change

MATH 136 Calculus I

Southcentral Kentucky Community & Technical College

ENG 102 English Composition II

Eastern Kentucky University

IDL 800 Introduction to the Profession

Northern Kentucky University

MGT 308 Global Strategic Sourcing

HSC 410 Healthcare Management

SWK 602 Human Behavior & the Social Environment

MGT 641 Supply Chain Management

CMST 303 Organizational Communication

“Maintaining the highest quality in our online courses is of the utmost importance for Northern Kentucky University as a student-ready institution committed to meeting its learners where they are,” said NKU Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs Matt Cecil. “This funding and certification will help us ensure that we continue to deliver the best educational experiences for each of our learners that will prepare them to go on to fulfilling lives and careers after they graduate.”

The grant was provided through the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief Fund.

Council on PostSecondary Education