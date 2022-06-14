Heat wave hits: record temperatures, heat indexes +110; know signs of heat stroke, heat exhaustion















By Tom Latek

Kentucky Today

Kentucky is expected to see the first sustained heat wave of the year this week, with temperatures reaching close to 100 degrees, and high humidity resulting in heat index readings of 110 or more, in much of the state.

Heat advisories and even excessive heat warnings are possible in the coming days due to the high heat and humidity, with only widely scattered thunderstorms early in the week, from strong to severe, to offer any relief.

The National Weather Service says today, Wednesday, and Thursday is the period where the hottest temperatures are forecast to take place, with the potential for some record high temperatures, as well as record warm morning lows.

Some of the cities where new record highs could be set during one or more days of the work week include Ashland/Huntington, Covington, Frankfort, Henderson/Evansville, Jackson, Lexington, London, Louisville, and Paducah.

Weather Service personnel warn that the lack of relief in the evenings in combination with the high afternoon temperatures will make for dangerous conditions for those with poor air conditioning, suffering from heat sensitivities, and working in the outdoors.

Forecasters say to practice heat safety wherever you are. That includes:

• JOB SITES.

Stay hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible.

• INDOORS.

Check up on your neighbors, especially the elderly, sick and those without air conditioning.

• VEHICLES.

Never leave children or pets unattended. Look before you Lock.

• OUTDOORS.

Limit outdoor activities, find shade and stay hydrated. Make surer outdoor pets have shade and plenty of water as well.

If you’re looking for an end to the hot and humid weather pattern, the National Weather Service says models indicate that the passage of a cold front can happen between Thursday night into Friday morning with a brief respite from the blazing hot weather. However, looking at the weekend, the return of the ridge that is bringing the heat will guarantee another round of fair and hot weather with highs in the upper 80s to possibly getting into the 90s.