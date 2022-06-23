Gravity Diagnositcs COVID-19 testing sites closing June 29; nearly 4m tests done to protect public health















Gravity Diagnostics COVID-19 testing sites provided reliable and fast COVID-19 testing to the public so there was accessible testing when they needed it the most.

Throughout the pandemic, Gravity has processed close to 4 million COVID-19 samples and made a huge impact on public health within our communities.

The last two Northern Kentucky COVID-19 testing sites will be permanently closing, and the last day of operations will be 6/29/22.

Gravity Diagnostics, headquartered on Russell Street in Covington, is a state-of-the-art laboratory licensed in all 50 states providing innovative laboratory testing in areas of COVID-19, upper respiratory, toxicology, pharmacogenetics, sexually transmitted infections, and blood hematology. They service small customers upt to universities and Fortune 500 companies.

A Gravity Diagnostics representative said thanks to the Commonwealth of Kentucky for helping with funding to provide these no-cost testing sites since the beginning of the pandemic.

While things are starting to slow down, Gravity Diagnostics warned, COVID-19 is still prevalent in our communities today.

Gravity does have other testing programs that have been or will be extended or added.