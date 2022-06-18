Governor Beshear announces $2.1 million in awards to support vulnerable older Kentuckians















Gov. Andy Beshear announced this week awards totaling over $2.3 million that will support vulnerable older Kentuckians.

“Everyone deserves the opportunity to reside safely at home, in their communities and with their loved ones,” Gov. Beshear said. “This grant funding will allow us to build an even stronger state, one where those most susceptible to abuse receive help. We are making this possible by enhancing long-term care organizations’ capacity to respond to and resolve complaints about abuse and neglect.”

The Administration for Community Living has awarded $2.1 million in funding to Adult Protective Services and $238,000 for the Office of the State Long-Term Care Ombudsman.

“One Kentuckian who suffers abuse, neglect or exploitation is too many,” said Cabinet for Health and Family Services Secretary Eric Friedlander. “All people, regardless of age or disability, should be able to live independently and participate fully in their communities and have the right to make choices and control decisions in and about their lives. This isn’t always the case, however, and that’s why Adult Protective Services exists. Funding for adult protection and funding for ombudsman programs is critical to allowing programs to develop.”

Programs will use the grant funding to increase efficiency by hiring staff and recruiting and training volunteers to conduct visits and investigate complaints.

The funding will also enable two of the cabinet’s agencies, the Department for Community Based Services and the Department for Aging and Independent Living, to develop resident and family councils; provide information, assistance and education on resident rights and prevention of abuse and neglect.

The Adult Protective Services grant award will also support initiatives such as increasing the availability of elder shelters and other emergency housing, expanding state-wide and local-level elder justice networks, and coordinating care transitions.

The Adult Protection Branch of the Department for Community Based Services provides adult protective and general adult services through case consultation, development of standards of practice and development of data systems.

The Long-Term Care Ombudsman program advocates for residents of nursing homes, personal care homes and family care homes through improving care and encouraging positive change.

The Administration for Community Living partners with aging and disability networks at the local, state and national level, working with committed advocates to support older adults and people with disabilities. The organization supports networks such as senior centers, Aging and Disability Resource Centers and Area Agencies on Aging.