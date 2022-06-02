Free Fishing Weekend June 4-5 offers chance to fish license-free; special local events planned for kids















Try your hand at fishing in Kentucky at no charge during free fishing weekend, June 4-5. To help celebrate family fishing, several communities around the state are offering special free fishing events for kids on Saturday, June 4.

With summer almost here, the first weekend of June is a great time to grab a fishing pole and enjoy spending time with family and friends at the state’s beautiful lakes, streams and rivers.

Whether you are visiting from outside the state or you live in Kentucky, free fishing weekend is open to all. You won’t need a fishing license or a trout permit, but make sure you still follow the size and number limits by species of fish you choose to keep.

Need help getting started? Visit the Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources’ website and type, “Learn to Fish,” in the search box. Here you’ll find instructional videos covering knot tying and preparing a fish for the table.

Don’t know where to fish? Click the “Fishing” tab on the department website to access the annual fishing forecast for great tips and places to try.

The fishing page also includes a link to the Fishing in Neighborhoods (FINs) lakes. FINs offers dozens of easily accessible, specially stocked lakes near population centers throughout the state.

Want to take the kids or grandkids fishing but still not quite sure where to go? Considering dropping by one of the following free fishing events on Saturday, June 4. All listed times listed are local.

Northern Kentucky fishing opportunities:

• Campbell County Alexandria Community Park

3965 Alexandra Drive in Alexandra

10 a.m.-noon Ages 14 and under; Free lunch and T-shirt while supplies last • Kenton County Kids Fishing Derby

Middleton-Mills Park

3415 Mills Road in Covington

9 a.m.-noon Kids of all ages; Catch and release tournament with prizes Bait and equipment provided; Concessions sold at park

If you’re paddling one of Kentucky’s beautiful rivers or streams during free fishing weekend, don’t forget to take along a fishing pole. Kentucky Fish and Wildlife’s online Blue Water Trails series profiles adventures throughout the state and gives you advice about how to catch fish along the way.

Regardless of whether you’re in a kayak or a powerboat, always remember to have life jackets for everyone on board. It’s also wise to always wear your life jacket, especially while your vessel is underway. Seldom do boaters have time to put on their life jackets in an emergency or other times when they’re actually needed most. Learn more about boating safety and locate ramps into Kentucky’s waterways in the “boating” section of the department’s website.

If you haven’t enjoyed the fun that angling offers yet this year, take a test drive with hook and line during Kentucky’s free fishing days June 4-5.

Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources