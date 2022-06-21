Five Northern Kentuckians among 51 members named to 2022 class of Leadership Kentucky

Leadership Kentucky on Monday announced the 51 members of the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2022, including five from Northern Kentucky.
Leadership Kentucky’s flagship program consists of seven, three-day sessions, where participants gather to gain insight on the Commonwealth of Kentucky and its challenges and opportunities. Throughout the sessions, class members will meet with many of Kentucky’s current leaders and explore the state’s opportunities and resources. Participants will have the opportunity to form lifelong connections and visit communities.
The June through December program will bring the class across the state: Berea in June, Pikeville in July, Bowling Green in August, Louisville in September, Murray/Western Kentucky in October, Lexington/Frankfort in November, and Northern Kentucky in December. The sessions cover topics ranging from business and economic development, arts and tourism, natural resources and the environment, education, healthcare, diversity, and social issues, agriculture, and government.
This year’s class includes 51 participants from across the state representing a variety of public and private sectors. Leadership Kentucky congratulates the following members:
1. Scott Alvey — Woodford County — Kentucky Historical Society
2. James Ayers — Martin County — First State Bank
3. Erich Blackburn — Pike County — Pikeville Medical Center, Inc.
4. Pedro Bryant — Jefferson County —Republic Bank & Trust
5. Michelle Buerger — Fayette County — City National Bank
6. Beverly Chester-Burton — Jefferson County — City of Shively
7. Joe Chillo — Kenton County — Thomas More University
8. Amanda Clark — Boyd County — Kentucky Power
9. Tracey Clark — Christian County — Jeannie Stuart Health Foundation
10. Cindy Clouse — Pulaski County — Somerset Community College
11. Lee Emmons — McCracken County — West Kentucky Community and Technical College
12. Jennifer Evans — Jefferson County — Norton Healthcare
13. Jeff Garrison — Montgomery County — Thoroughbred Engineering
14. Logan Germann — Boyle County — The Logan Company
15. Marty Gibson — Boyle County — Farmers National Bank
16. Trevor Graves — Fayette County — Stites & Harbison, PLLC
17. Rachel Harb — Marion County — Maker’s Mark
18. Julie Nelson Harris — Pulaski County — City of Somerset
19. Whayne Herriford — Campbell County — Whayne Herriford, MS, LPCC-S
20. Courtney Hixon — Calloway County — Murray State University
21. Mark Hogg — Jefferson County — WaterStep
22. Brian Hutchinson — Rowan County — Community Ventures Corporation
23. Scott Keadle — Jefferson County — JLL/ / Brown-Forman
24. Kyle Kelly — Owen County — Kentucky Farm Bureau
25. Tiffany Koller — Jefferson County — LG&E and KU Services
26. Byron Largen — Oldham County — MCM CPAs & Advisors
27. Maegan Mansfield — McCracken County — Bacon Farmer Workman Engineering & Testing
28. Cindy McCarty — Floyd County — East Kentucky Network, LLC d/b/a Appalachian Wireless
29. Chris Melton — Jefferson County — Wyatt, Tarrant, & Combs, LLP
30. Joe Middleton — Barren County — Ambulance Service Corporation, Inc. (dba: Barren-Metcalfe EMS)
31. LaKisha Miller — Kenton County — Kentucky Chamber of Commerce
32. Dannie Moore — Madison County — Eastern Kentucky University
33. Tracy Naylor — Daviess County — Owensboro Health
34. Amy Neighbors — Metcalfe County — Retired from Metcalfe Health Care Center
35. John Nelson — Rowan County — Morehead State University
36. Christina Perkins — Owen County — Owen Electric Cooperative
37. Mark Polston — Fayette County — WSP USA Inc.
38. Kelly Pullen — Jefferson County — Aetna Better Health of Kentucky
39. Shannon Rickett — Jefferson County — University of Louisville
40. Talley Russell — Jefferson County — Humana
41. Lindsey Sanson — Warren County — American Bank & Trust
42. Mary Singer — Scott County — MAP Automotive Group
43. Jill Smith — Fayette County —University of Kentucky
44. Kevin Smith — Laurel County — Law Office of Kevin R. Smith
45. Rick W. Smith, Sr. — Franklin County — Kentucky Council for Postsecondary Education
46. Amanda Tyler — Bullitt County — Beam Suntory
47. Ryan Watts — Franklin County — Kentucky Oil and Gas Association
48. Kim Webb — Kenton County — Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky
49. Jason Wessel — Boone County — St. Elizabeth Healthcare
50. Elizabeth Whitehouse — Woodford County — The Council of State Governments
51. John Yanes — Laurel County — CHI-Saint Joseph Health
Nominations and applications for the Leadership Kentucky Class of 2023 will be available online at leadershipky.org in October. The Leadership Kentucky Foundation offers four unique programs: Leadership Kentucky, Elevate Kentucky (for young professionals), BRIGHT Kentucky (for Eastern Kentuckians), and New Executives to Kentucky, (for senior level executives who have lived in the state for less than two years). For more information, please visit leadershipky.org.
