Duke Energy programs offer relief from high cooling costs this summer across greater Cincinnati region















The Greater Cincinnati region is experiencing near record-breaking temperatures, dangerous heat and uncomfortable mugginess. While the cool comfort of the indoors offers relief, increased energy usage from running the AC results in higher utility bills. Duke Energy offers a variety of programs and low-to no-cost tips to manage usage and make staying on budget easier.

“We share our customers’ concern about the current state of rising prices in all aspects of their daily lives,” said Amy Spiller, president of Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky. “We want to share tools and resources our customers can implement to mitigate the increase of higher utility bills.”

Customers are encouraged to visit duke-energy.com to learn more about these resources, including text alerts to adjust and save before your bill arrives, free usage reports, and payment plans and income-qualified programs. The company is also working with many community partners and agencies in Greater Cincinnati to respond to customers’ needs.

Tips to help manage your energy use:

• Change air filters regularly. A dirty air filter makes an HVAC system work harder, which uses more energy. • Set your thermostat at the highest comfortable setting. The smaller the difference between the inside and outside temperatures, the lower your energy usage will be. • Close blinds, drapes and curtains during the hottest part of the day. Keeping your blinds, drapes, and curtains closed will help prevent the sun’s rays from heating your house. • Use a ceiling fan in occupied rooms to supplement your air conditioning. Make sure the fans are set to operate in a counterclockwise direction to push cool air down into living spaces. Only use ceiling fans in rooms that are occupied; fans cool people, not things. • Grill outdoors. Using your electric oven and stovetop creates a lot of indoor heat. Help save energy by firing up the grill outdoors or prepare meals that don’t require cooking. • Turn off unnecessary lights. Be sure to turn off lights when you leave a room. Lights emit heat and cause your air conditioning system to work harder.

National and international events continue to affect the price of energy here at home. Extreme weather in Europe, high demand, and production and supply constraints have pushed natural gas and other fuel prices to historic highs. In fact, natural gas prices have quadrupled since early 2021 and have already doubled this year. Coupled with rising summer temperatures, the elevated fuel prices will lead to higher energy bills.

Duke Energy purchases energy at the best price possible and these costs are passed to customers without a markup. Additionally, the company is diligent about aggressively managing operations and maintenance in the most cost-effective manner for customers.

Kentucky customers will notice higher-than-normal energy bills this summer because of volatile and increased market prices for electric generation and natural gas. Some residential customers could see a 20% increase to their June bill that they will receive in July. Ohio electric customers taking service from Duke Energy will see an 8% increase in their overall bill starting in June due to increased energy prices.

If you are struggling financially to pay your utility bill, contact 800.544.6900 or visit duke-energy.com. There may also be state and federal assistance programs available.

