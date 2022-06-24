Covington’s annual drop-off event for recycling (e-waste, old files, styrofoam) Saturday at Holmes















Ready to purge that outdated television or computer? Tired of other electronic items gathering dust? How about that drawer full of sensitive paper documents you’ve been meaning to recycle? What about that stack of Styrofoam; you’ve been wanting to dispose of responsibly?

If you’ve been waiting for the perfect opportunity to finally get rid of those troublesome items, the day has arrived to do so safely. On Saturday, the annual Recycling Drop-Off Day – Electronics, Paper, and Styrofoam™ returns to Holmes High School.

Hosted by Keep Covington Beautiful and The Center for Great Neighborhoods in partnership with the City of Covington, there’s no question about the event’s impact as it goes into its 7th year. Recycling in Covington is clearly on the rise.

“Since 2016, we have diverted more than 67,000 lbs. of material from the landfill, of which we’re very proud,” said Stephanie Bacher, the City’s Solid Waste and Recycling Supervisor.

Bacher said many residents know the event happens every June and store materials for a whole year.

“Covington residents are learning the importance of landfill diversion and are happy to hold onto electronics, paper and polystyrene for proper disposal,” Bacher said.



Electronic devices will be recycled by Cobalt, which disassembles and recycles electronic waste, while Shred-It, the event’s paper-shredding partner, will eliminate sensitive documents onsite, while you wait.



Bacher said the state gave a nod to the importance of collecting e-waste and its proper disposal by way of a secured grant for the event.



The event is free to Covington residents, but donations will be accepted to help cover event costs. No registration is required.

“We’re expecting a steamy 95-degree day, but hopefully some cloud cover will keep us focused on emptying cars and getting folks through the line as quickly as possible,” Bacher said.



About the event:

• Saturday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

• Holmes High School, enter off Madison Avenue – event is in the rear parking lot

Not sure what you can bring? Here’s a guide:



Electronics:

• Old computers and computer accessories: laptops, hard drives, tablets, monitors, power cords.

• Keyboards, mice, speakers, cables

• Telephone equipment, cell phones.

• Printers, fax machines, copiers.

• Stereo equipment.

• TVs, VCRs, Betas, DVRs.

• Cable and satellite boxes.

• Microwaves.

• Batteries, including rechargeable batteries.

• Lightbulbs.



Paper:

• Must be loose and dry.

• Staples and paper clips do not need to be removed.



Foam:

• Must be clean.

• No tape, stickers, or food residue.



Do NOT bring:

• Thermostats and mercury switches.

• Equipment containing biological waste, chemicals, oils, or fluids.

• Radioactive material, asbestos or PCBs.

• Equipment with tanks or sealed units.

• Large appliances.



City of Covington