Covington residents advised to place trash, recycling bins out early as Rumpke adjusts pickup schedule















Covington residents should set trash and recycling carts out the night before collection days as Rumpke Waste & Recycling adjusts pickup schedule on brutally hot days.

Starting Wednesday, garbage trucks may be driving down Covington streets an hour earlier than usual. In an effort to protect workers at Rumpke from heat-related illnesses like heat stroke and heat exhaustion, the City of Covington has agreed to let Rumpke begin residential and commercial collection at 6 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. on certain days.

“They have a physically demanding job that gets worse when the temperatures soar, so we think this is a reasonable request that will help keep them safe,” said Covington Neighborhood Services Director Brandon Holmes.

The earlier start time would kick in when the OSHA Heat Index is forecast to hit 103 degrees, which is expected this week. The index takes into account not only air temperature but also relative humidity. It was designed by the U.S. Department of Labor as a guide for companies with employees who work outside in hot weather to protect them.

“Residents should see little change in their service,” Holmes said.

City of Covington