Covington plans one-stop lifeguard hiring event Thursday at Goebal Pool in effort to keep pools open















The City of Covington's ongoing push to find enough lifeguards to staff a full-schedule pool season continues with a one-stop hiring event Thursday held at Goebel Pool.

Applicants need only to bring identification to the event, which will be held from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A resume is helpful but not required.

“They can walk in, interview right there, and walk out with a job and a training schedule – we will get them all lined up and ready to go,” said Ben Oldiges, Covington Parks & Rec manager.

The event will be staffed by officials from Parks & Rec and SwimSafe Pool Management, hired by the City to run its three swim facilities.

In a Swim Season in Jeopardy news release last week, Oldiges said the City had already hired about 50 lifeguards, pool attendants, and front desk workers but still needed 10 more lifeguards to run a full schedule for its two full-size pools and a zero-depth water park/splash pad.

SwimSafe said it’s processing a number of applicants it’s received since then but still needs more people to apply before the pools open on Saturday, June 11. It takes about a week and a half to train someone to be a lifeguard, Oldiges said.

You have to be at least 15 to apply. The job pays $12-$13 an hour and features a 40-hour work week.

Goebel is located along Philadelphia Street between West 5th and West 9th streets just south of MainStrasse Village.

For more information about the pools, see the City’s Swimming page.

