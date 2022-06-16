Cold Spring woman wins $103,000 playing Kentucky Lottery’s online Celtic Coins Instant Play game















A Cold Spring woman, who chose to remain anonymous, was in disbelief after she won over $103,000 this past weekend playing a Kentucky Lottery Instant Play game online.

The Kentucky Lottery had issued $10 in Bonus Bucks from a promotion into her account when she decided to wager $3 of them on the Celtic Coins Jackpot Instant Play game. Moments later a message popped up on her screen indicating she had won the $103,700.78 jackpot.

She and her husband looked at the screen for several minutes, even taking a screenshot, having a difficult time comprehending what had just happened.

“I really didn’t believe it,” she told lottery officials. “I kind of blew it off. It was late and I told my husband I was going to bed.”

“I believed it instantly,” her husband said. His wife on the other hand was having a hard time comprehending the win. Even after receiving an email from the Kentucky Lottery, she was still unsure. Her husband made several attempts over the weekend to convince her it was real, but she was still skeptical.

It wasn’t until they arrived at lottery headquarters in Louisville on Monday and had the check in hand that it really sank in. She received a check for $73,627.55, after taxes.

This week is bittersweet for the Campbell County woman. She was recently diagnosed with breast cancer and will have her last chemotherapy treatment this week. The couple said winning the lottery has brought them some good news and the extra money will help with medical bills and a much-needed vacation.

Kentucky Lottery