City of Union sets Independence Day celebration for June 24 at Ryle High School, road closures planned















The City of Union will host its annual Independence Day celebration on Friday, June 24 from 6:30 p.m. to approximately 10 p.m. at Ryle High School campus.

Union Celebrates America is a free, family-friendly event featuring live music by DV8, face painters, balloon artists, inflatables, candy by Perfetti Van Melle, food trucks with items for purchase, and a grand finale fireworks display.

A community parade will kick things off at 6 p.m. Area residents will be affected by temporary road closures, US 42 in particular, on Friday, June 24 from approximately 5:45-6:30 p.m. The parade route will start at Union Park and head out to Old Union Road, then onto US 42, to Double Eagle, a left on Raiders Run, and end behind Ryle High School. Roads will reopen immediately following the parade. The deadline for parade registration is Friday, June 17.

“As the population in Union continues to grow, city events invite residents to gather as a community,” said Union Mayor Larry Solomon. “Union Celebrates America is open to all city and surrounding area residents.”

Offering a variety of menu options, scheduled food trucks are Kona Ice, Slice is Right, Frydaze, Taste of Mexico, Marty’s Waffles, BG’s Grill, SEA Cuisine, and Bam Bam’s Backyard BBQ. Glow sticks will be available for purchase by the Ryle Science Olympiad.

Participating community partners include StoryPoint Union, Kentucky Army National Guard, Gateway Community and Technical College, PetPeople by Hollywood Feed, and Union Baptist Church. Additionally, Union Presbyterian Church will open its doors to spectators in need of restrooms and/or water during the parade.

Union Celebrates America is made possible through partnership with Boone County Parks. For more information about Union Celebrates America or parade registration, please visit www.cityofunionky.org or contact the City Building at 859-384-1511.

City of Union