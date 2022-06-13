City of Fort Mitchell accepting entries for annual Independence Day Parade; entry deadline July 17















The City of Fort Mitchell is accepting entries for the annual Independence Day Parade Monday, July 4.

Parade Registration is available online at fortmitchell.com. The deadline to register is Friday, June 17. Information for parade participants — lineup, instructions, route map, staging area map, drop-off and traffic flow map — will be emailed after the deadline.

Volunteer opportunities are also available. Contact the city’s Programs and Communications Coordinator Joe Christofield at jchristofield@fortmitchell.com for more information.

The parade begins at 12:30 p.m. at DCCH Center for Children and Families Fairgrounds located at 75 Orphanage Rd. The parade route travels Ophanage Rd. to Dixie Highway and continues to Beechwood Road, ending at Beechwood Schools located at 54 Beechwood Rd.

Streets along the route close at noon.

The 2022 parade Grand Marshal is Vent Haven Museum and the parade theme is “Lend A Helping Hand.”

City of Fort Mitchell