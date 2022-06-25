City of Covington’s parking ticket amnesty program ends June 30; pay tickets online or in-person















June 30 marks the end of the City of Covington’s Parking Amnesty program, so drivers with multiple unpaid parking tickets have about a week to head off the possibility of having their car “booted” and towed.

With nearly 22,000 unpaid parking tickets on its books during the last six years alone, the City in late May gave parking scofflaws an offer: Pay the original fine, and they could both ignore any penalties accumulated on the ticket and eliminate the risk that their car will be “booted” and towed because of the unpaid tickets.

“The response to this offer so far has not been as strong as we had hoped. There is still about a week to take advantage of this and clear the tickets off your record,” said Kyle Snyder, executive director of the Covington Motor Vehicle Parking Authority.

“Starting July 1, cars with several outstanding tickets can be disabled with a boot or towed and impounded, costing a lot more to get it back or the boot removed. No one will be out hunting for these cars, we are just returning to normal, so if you get a new violation and you have several outstanding tickets it could cost you.”

Tickets can be paid online by visiting covington.rmcpay.com, or in-persong ato the ABM Parking office located at 501 Scott Blvd., across from the Kenton County Public Library.

Note that any outstanding fees related to towing, handling, and storage (had your car been towed) will still have to be paid. Tickets are generally $30 but double to $60 if not paid after 14 days. It’s that additional $30 per ticket that will be forgiven under the amnesty program.

The City had placed a general moratorium on towing for most violations at the beginning of the pandemic in early 2020, when many people were made to work from home, but that moratorium is over at the end of June.

City of Covington