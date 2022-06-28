Cincinnati Children’s plans first-of-its-kind facility featuring primary care, subspecialty clinics in Union















Cincinnati Children’s plans to construct a multimillion-dollar medical building featuring a large primary care practice in Union.

Important complements to primary care will also be located at the new facility, including integrated behavioral health counselors and a lab to speed test results. Cincinnati Children’s will also leverage the new location to improve access to specialty care, which will involve building space designed to accommodate different types of clinics.

The combination of pediatric primary and specialty care will make the location the first of its kind in Northern Kentucky for Cincinnati Children’s. The site will add to services that Cincinnati Children’s already provides in Northern Kentucky, which include physician practices.

“We’re making this investment so that the children of Northern Kentucky can receive world-class healthcare even closer to their homes,” said Dr. Steve Davis, president and CEO of Cincinnati Children’s. “While the focus will be on primary care, we will also offer a variety of subspecialty care options.”

The Cincinnati Children’s Union location will include physicians, advanced practice providers, registered nurses, mental health counselors, speech pathologists, medical assistants and support staff. The precise number of employees who will work there has yet to be determined.

To be located in the Union Promenade mixed-use development under construction on U.S. 42, the Cincinnati Children’s Union site will include a medical building that will initially encompass up to 25,000 square feet. The site design will enable expansion of the building to accommodate future growth.

Total initial investment by Cincinnati Children’s is expected to top $10 million, which includes the purchase of nearly 6.4 acres from the developers of Union Promenade. Construction is to start in 2023, and the Cincinnati Children’s Union Primary Care practice expects to begin seeing patients in 2024.

The medical building will be visible from U.S. 42 near the highway’s intersection with Sweet Harmony Lane.

The city teamed with developers on plans for the $150 million Union Promenade, which is to span 61.8 acres and include a walkable commercial district of office space, retail shops and restaurants as well as single-family and multifamily homes.

“Cincinnati Children’s will be an important part of Union Promenade, enabling families with children to receive the highest-quality medical care right in our own community,” Mayor Larry Solomon said. “The City Commission is committed to maintaining the small-town appeal of Union while ensuring that we provide access to such vital services.”

T.J. Ackermann, president and CEO of Thomas J. Ackermann Co. Inc. and co-developer of Union Promenade with Ralph Meierjohan of Meierjohan Building Group, noted that Cincinnati Children’s is ranked the No. 1 pediatric hospital in the Midwest (including Kentucky) and among the top three in the nation by U.S. News & World Report.

“We believe that having this Cincinnati Children’s medical building as the anchor of Union Promenade will greatly enhance the quality of life for residents of the city of Union and the rest of Boone County, as well as all of Northern Kentucky,” Ackermann said. “Officials with the city of Union and Boone County have built a solid foundation at Union Promenade, where we, as a development team, plan to deliver this amazing town-center concept with a world-class healthcare component: the Cincinnati Children’s Union medical building.”

