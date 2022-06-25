Chamber’s Communty Awards presented to Duke’s Chuck Sessions, NKY Water District’s Ron Lovan















The Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce presented Chuck Session, Vice President, Government Affairs for Duke Energy Ohio and Kentucky, and Ron Lovan, President/CEO of the Northern Kentucky Water District, with the NKY Community Award.

The award is sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky and is given out to individuals, businesses, or organizations throughout the Northern Kentucky Metro that have made a positive difference in the community.

Session’s legacy with Duke Energy and his commitment to customers began with his job as district manager and has evolved to his current role as vice president. Retiring this summer after a successful 42-year career, his body of work is a testament to the principles of good service and his dedication to helping others and leading by example.

His record of service outside of Duke Energy is extensive. He serves on the board of directors for United Way of Greater Cincinnati, Gateway Community & Technical College, Horizon Community Funds of Northern Kentucky and Leadership Kentucky.

Additionally, he is a member of the Cincinnati USA Regional Chamber’s Government Affairs Executive Committee and the Cincinnati Regional Business Committee. Serving two terms on the NKY Chamber’s Board, he was also a member of the 2016 Leadership Kentucky class and was honored by his classmates with the Lisa Murrell Award for his work.

Most recently, Session was recognized as the NKY Chamber’s 2021 Horizon Award recipient for his extraordinary contributions and his exemplification of dedication, integrity and honorable service to Northern Kentucky through community leadership.

“Chuck Session’s longstanding record as a strong and dedicated leader in the business world for both Duke Energy and the organizations with whom they work is nothing short of outstanding. His business expertise, coupled with his service to the community creates a true legacy worthy of acknowledgment,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber. “We wish him the best in his retirement from professional life and thank him for his lifelong service to the betterment of the NKY workforce and entire community.”

Lovan, a registered Professional Engineer in Kentucky and Colorado, has served as president and CEO of the NKY Water District since 2001 and will be retiring as of August 1. He started his career with the Kentucky Water Pollution Control Commission. His past work includes positions with the National Clay Pipe Institute and as an engineering consultant in Lexington.

Lovan is a member of the National Society and the Kentucky Society of Professional Engineers, the American Society of Civil Engineers, the Water Environment Federation, American Water Works Association, a Diplomate with the American Academy of Environmental Engineers, and a Board Member of the Kentucky Infrastructure Authority, the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies, and the Water Research Foundation. He has served as a Kentucky Commissioner on the Ohio River Valley Water Sanitation Commission, formerly serving as Chairman.

“Not only are we honoring Ron with the NKY Community Award in recognition of his professional dedication to the NKY Metro region but also for the good works he has contributed within the community through his volunteer work with organizations like the YMCA, Kentucky Symphony Orchestra, Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, United Way, The Point Arc and the National Ski Patrol,” said Brent Cooper, President & CEO of the NKY Chamber. “We want to thank him for his tenure and wish him all the best in his retirement.”

Cooper presented Session and Lovan with the NKY Community Award during the NKY Chamber’s Board of Advisors and Board of Directors meeting.

Individuals interested in learning more about the NKY Chamber Community Award, sponsored by First National Bank of Kentucky, or in submitting a nomination, should contact Lynn Abeln at labeln@nkychamber.com.