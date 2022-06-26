CAST presents Shakespeare in Love at Stained Glass Theater starting July 1; get tickets here















Commonwealth Artists Student Theatre — CAST — will present Shakespeare in Love at Newport’s Stained Glass Theatre starting July 1 through July 10.

Based on the Academy Award-winning movie, the enchanting, hilarious, romantic stage play reimagines William Shakespeare’s creative process — and explores his inspiration — as he writes Romeo and Juliet.

Young Will Shakespeare has writer’s block. The deadline for this new play is fast approaching but he’s in desperate need of inspiration. That is until he finds his muse — the fiesty, brilliant, and beautiful Viola. This crafty young woman is Will’s greatest admirer and will stop at nothing (including breaking the law) to appear in his next play. Against a bustling background of mistaken identity, ruthless scheming, and backstage theatrics, Will’s love for Viola quickly blossoms, inspiring him to write his greatest romantic masterpiece.

Buy tickets here for all performances.