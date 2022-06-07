Career firefighter Randy Godsey expected to be confirmed chief of Erlanger Fire/EMS Dept. today















Randy Godsey, a career firefighter and military veteran with broad leadership and administrative skills and experience, has been promoted to chief of the Erlanger Fire/EMS Department.

Godsey, 54, a Boone County native who joined the fire service in 1984 with the Point Pleasant Fire Department, has been with the Erlanger Fire/EMS Department since 2013. He is currently serving as interim chief and previously held the position of lieutenant. He was a battalion chief with the Cincinnati Northern Kentucky International Airport (CVG) Fire Department for 20 years and is also a U.S. Navy veteran of Operation Desert Storm.

Godsey has accepted the position and is expected to be officially hired at today’s Erlanger City Council meeting.

“Chief Godsey’s years of experience and effective leadership skills will be an asset to our department moving forward,” said Erlanger Mayor Jessica Fette. “The selection committee was pleased to have several highly qualified, outstanding internal candidates. We are happy to be able to fill this position from within our own ranks.”

Chief Godsey said he is extremely grateful and honored for the opportunity the city is giving him.

“Erlanger is a great community, and I want everyone with the city, the employees of the department and the people of Erlanger to know that I am here for them and will do whatever it takes to get the job done and perform to the best of my ability,” Chief Godsey said.

The Erlanger Fire/EMS Department prides itself on having a dedicated staff, outstanding training and cutting-edge technology, the chief said.

“We have a good mix of veterans and youth, but overall we are a very young department,” Chief Godsey said. “We have a lot of young guys that are eager to learn and the veterans to help them grow into and succeed at their jobs of serving this great community.”

Chief Godsey and his wife, Danete, have a daughter, Emily, who is attending Western Michigan University. Chief Godsey also has two sons: Spencer, who serves in the U.S. Navy and is currently deployed to the Mediterranean Sea aboard the USS Harry S. Truman, a Nimitz-class aircraft carrier; and Quinten, who passed away in February.

