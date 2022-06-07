Camp Ernst hosts first Celebration of Hispanic Families event for Learning Grove















As part of the Parent Education aspect of The National Center for Families Learning (NCFL) literacy program implemented at Jones Middle School by Learning GroveL, families were tasked with identifying a need in the community and addressing it.

They decided to celebrate Hispanic families by having a camp day for them to be exposed to activities they wouldn’t normally experience.

This group of parents planned and organized the event, handled registration, wrote donation letters, and even made piñatas.

In response, YMCA Camp Ernst opened their doors to host the 1st Celebration of Hispanic Families. They charged only $1 a person and gave participants access to horseback riding, pony rides, archery, BB guns, paddle boats, and other areas of the camp.

141 people attended, including 15 volunteers.

A donation from St. Elizabeth helped to cover the entrance fee for families and the cost of snacks and supplies. Christ Chapel Church raffled off a $100 Target gift card and brought hot dogs and grilled for everyone. Boone County Schools provided transportation from Jones Middle School to Camp Ernst and back.

Through the Statewide Family Engagement Center (SFEC) grant, Learning Grove purchased t-shirts for the first 100 people to register for the event.

The event was a big success thanks to so many collaborators working together.

