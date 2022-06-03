Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky to host career exploration and job fair June 8















A career exploration and job fair for the skilled construction trades will take place on Wednesday, June 8 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. at the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky (BIA) offices located at 2751 Circleport Drive in Erlanger.

The public is invited to attend.

About 20 employers from the construction industry will be onsite to provide hands-on exploration of their trade and to discuss current and future job opportunities. The event is geared to students who are interested in the skilled trades as well as adults who are seeking to transition into these high-need, high-wage jobs.

“This is a unique event in that it is exclusively geared toward the skilled construction trades,” said Dr. Vicki Berling, BIA Director of Professional Development. “Plus, participants will get to ‘try-out’ the trades through the many employer exhibits.”

Registration is not required to this drop-in event. Inquiries may be directed to Dr. Vicki Berling at vicki@buildersnky.com or by phone at 859-640-4294.

The BIA operates the Enzweiler Building Institute, the longest-running, continually operating private trade school operated under the auspices of the National Association of Home Builders. Operating since 1967, the Institute is housed at the Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky’s Building Center at 2751 Circleport Drive, Erlanger, Kentucky with a future site expected to open in January of 2023 in Covington at the Latonia Commerce Center.

From Building Industry Association of Northern Kentucky