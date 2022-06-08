Brighton Center’s Wanda Winkler, NKYP Legend Awardee, to be honored at Next Generation Leader event















Northern Kentucky Young Professionals (NKYP) has named Wonda Winkler, president and CEO of Brighton Center Inc., and Brighton Properties, Inc., the 2022 NKYP Legend Award recipient.

Winkler will be recognized during the Next Generation Leader Awards (NGLAs) celebration in July. The NKYP Legend Award is presented to an individual who excelled as a young professional leader in the Northern Kentucky/Greater Cincinnati region and has continued to inspire leadership and career success among young professionals throughout their career.



The NGLAs will take place Wednesday, July 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m. at the Newport Aquarium.

The NGLAs recognize and honor young professionals under the age of 40 for significant professional accomplishments within their chosen field and for commitment and contributions to the community. The 21 finalists represent young professionals in seven categories across several industries.

Winkler is receiving the award in recognition of her 30 years of nonprofit leadership experience, as well as her involvement in the community, including helping to shape and influence policy and systematic change. Winkler is the CEO and President of Brighton Center, Inc., a private nonprofit community-based agency providing a uniquely comprehensive range of programs and services to achieve its mission of self-sufficiency. She also serves as the CEO and President of Brighton Properties, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Brighton Center, a developer of quality housing that is affordable for low and moderate-income families and provides property and facilities management.

In addition to being recognized with the 2022 NKYP Legend Award, Winkler was the first recipient of the Women’s Initiative Spirit of Achievement Award in 2014 and received an Outstanding Woman of Northern Kentucky Award in 2016.

“Wonda’s exceptional work is more than deserving of recognition. Her tenacious work effort in nonprofits has changed the lives of many community members, specifically with the Brighton Center Inc.,” said John Enzweiler, CFP® and NKYP chair. “It is an honor to recognize Wonda for all she has done for our region so far, as well as all the good that we know she will do in the future.”

Winkler serves many organizations, including the Growing Regional Outcomes through Workforce (GROW) NKY steering committee, National Skills Coalition Racial Equity National Advisory panel, Northern Kentucky Nonprofits for Social Justice Coalition, the Newport Business Association Board of Directors, and more.

Winkler served for 12 years on the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, nine of those as a member of the Executive Committee. She is past chair of the NKY Chamber’s Women’s Initiative Steering Committee. Winkler plans to rejoin the Board in September 2022.

“Accepting the NKYP Legend Award provides a humbling opportunity to step back and reminisce on my career thus far, and it fills me with joy to see all that has been accomplished with the support of my mentors, family, and colleagues,” said Winkler. “This award also marks an opportunity to look to the future and recognize all that still must be done to continue changing our region for the better.”

The cost to attend the NGLAs is $45. A discounted rate of $40 per person is available for individuals with an NKYP Event Pass. More information and registration are available at NKYChamber.com/NGLA.

To inquire about sponsorship opportunities and ways to support the NGLAs and NKYP, contact Christie Rogers at crogers@nkychamber.com.