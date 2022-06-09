Behringer-Crawford museum kicks off its summer concert series tonight, announces rest of season















The dynamic Ramona Blaine brings The Company for a Bodacious Beginning to the Music@BCM summer concert series tonight from 7-9 p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m.

With their signature, high-voltage, dance party sound and eclectic mix of Motown, R&B, pop, current hits, dance classics, oldies, and jazz, The Company has cross-generational appeal, performing songs by Michael Jackson, Maroon 5, Bruno Mars, Black Eyed Peas and many others. This is high-energy 1960s, 70s, 80s, and 90s music at its very best.

Founded 10 years ago by Blaine and keyboarder and sax player Paul Kindt, the group has played at scores of local clubs, hotels, and special event venues. They are a wedding favorite, winning a spot nationally in The Knot’s “Best of Weddings” Hall of Fame. The six-piece band includes Blaine on vocals, Phil Tipton on drums, BJ Brown and Iva Durand Jr. on keyboard and/vocals, Carleton Tolliver on bass/vocals and Bobby Eads on guitar/vocals. Together, they are a funky, fresh band that makes you want to dance.

This year’s concert series is dedicated in memory and honor of our friend and BCM Trustee, Gary Johnston who passed away unexpectedly this year.

The Music@BCM concert series takes place each Thursday evening through August 18 with 11 family-friendly performances. Weather permitting, concerts are held in BCM’s outdoor amphitheatre at 1600 Montague Road – Devou Park, Covington. Guests should bring folding chairs or blankets for seating. In case of inclement weather, the events will move indoors.

The music runs from 7-p.m. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $5 for adults and free for children ages 3-12. Food and adult beverages will be available for purchase, including eats by PeeWee’s Place and brews by Bircus Brewery. Parking is free. The concert will also be live-streamed on BCM’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bcmuseumnky.



The 2022 Music@BCM series continues with:



June 16: Ben Levin & The Heaters

June 23: Sgt. Pepper Spray

June 30: The Turkeys

July 7: Blue Eighty

July 14: Burning Caravan

July 21: Ricky Nye

July 28: Amy London

August 4: Danny Frazier

August 11: Steve Bonafel, Jessie Lyn & The TNT Express

August 18: Bam Powell & The Troublemakers



Music@BCM 2022 is sponsored by The George and Margaret McLane Foundation,

Ruth Faragher Family, WNOP – The Scurvy Crew, Hummel Hatfield Insurance, KW Mechanical,

Mt. St. Joseph University and Ashley Development. Special thanks to Kenton County Rotary, PeeWee’s Place and Reality Tuesday Cafe.



For more information, go to www.bcmuseum.org, email info@bcmuseum.org or call 859-491-4003.