Beechwood Schools partners with Horizon for support of its Learning Reimagined Campaign















Beechwood Independent Schools has opened a nonprofit fund with Horizon Community Funds. This new giving stream will support Beechwood’s Learning Reimagined Campaign.

“Beechwood Independent Schools provides excellent education for Northern Kentucky’s students,” said Nancy Grayson, President and CEO of Horizon Community Funds. “This partnership will bring attention to Beechwood’s remarkable programs and ways the community can support their efforts.”

The Beechwood Board of Education announced the launch of the Learning Reimagined Capital Campaign, supporting the second phase of the Beechwood building project. The $2 million dollar campaign enhances funds provided by the State of Kentucky and will lead to state-of-the-art equipment, technology, and instruction for Beechwood students.

“Fort Mitchell families will begin to see changes happen outside the building this summer,” said Dr. Mike Stacy, Superintendent of Beechwood Independent School District.

“This partnership with Horizon Community Funds and the launch of the Learning Reimagined campaign will support the changes students will see in the classroom. Innovative labs and workspaces will allow for students to collaborate work through real-world challenges in conjunction with industry partners.”

The mission of Beechwood Independent Schools is to provide innovative education grounded in tradition. They challenge students to excel through critical thinking, collaboration, and creativity; foster a culture of unity; provide a safe environment for learning; and promote open and respectful communication.

Fund partnerships with Horizon Community Funds provide a flexible way for donors to support their preferred nonprofit organization or charitable effort. Donors can make an endowed gift to support the mission of the nonprofit organization for generations to come or can opt to make a non-endowed gift which provides funding for needs as they arise in Northern Kentucky. Horizon Community Funds offers donors and fund holders a deep connection to Northern Kentucky, including its nonprofits and needs.