













The 1890s was a decade full of fun and optimism, especially in Ludlow.

The development of the streetcar line connected riders between Covington and Ludlow. Riders would end at the shores of Ludlow Lagoon which were lined with beaches, park rides and carnival amusements, making the city a major entertainment destination in the Greater Cincinnati area.

Join Paul Miller, founder and chief goof-officer at Bircus Brewing Company as he discusses the history of the development of this NKY river town, including the Columbian exposition of rides and attractions during the next virtual NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 29.

Register and participate in the free virtual presentation by Behringer-Crawford Museum.

Information on how to connect to the Zoom session will be sent after registration. The event will also be streamed live on BCM’s Facebook page.

After touring as a circus clown with Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus, Paul Miller starred on One Life to Live, As the World Turns and All My Children, making a movie in 2001. He opened the circus arts program Circus Mojo, in late 2009 in an abandoned movie theater in Ludlow, Kentucky and began selling beer there in 2012.

In 2016, Miller licensed Bircus from a circus friend in Belgium and created the first crowdfunded brewery in the USA. Since then, Circus Mojo / Bircus Brewing Co. have hosted circus artists from 43 countries from Antigua to Australia Sudan to Suriname and beyond.

NKY History Hours take place every other Wednesday evening. The sessions are currently free to the public but may become a BCM members-only benefit in the future. To support NKY History Hour and access many other entertaining and thought-provoking programs for free, join BCM today.

