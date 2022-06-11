BCM’s June 15 NKY History Hour to explore lives of workers responsible for success of Dinsmore Farm















The success of Dinsmore farm, like other large farms in Northern Kentucky, relied heavily on the labor of enslaved and free men, both white and black, and foreign-born and native-born. It is because of the diligent work of these laborers, that the Dinsmore Homestead exists today as a museum spanning five consecutive generations in Boone County.

Though their stories are difficult to capture and often don’t receive the attention they deserve, they are representative of the lives of a majority of rural Americans in the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries.

Cathy Collopy, the education coordinator of what is now the Dinsmore Homestead living museum, will discuss the history of this historical site, including a look inside the lives of those men who spent years laboring for the family during the next NKY History Hour at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 15.

Collopy has worked at the Dinsmore Homestead Museum for the past 20 years. Previously, she taught eighth-grade United States history in Kenton County. In addition to her museum work, she has taught a variety of history courses at the University of Cincinnati/Blue Ash, Xavier University and Northern Kentucky University.

