Art Equals invites all comers to Pioneer Park for creative arts activities each Tuesday through July 12















Each Tuesday through July 12, Art Equals will be on hand at Pioneer Park with supplies and inspiration to help area residents get their own creative juices flowing. Each week will offer a different craft. Kids and adults of all ages are welcome.

Art Equals is a non-profit that seeks to nurture the creative spirit by providing accessible creative opportunities for everyone.

Program Dates: June 7, June 14, June 21, June 28, July 5, July 12.

Programs will be held from 10 a.m.-noon at shelter house 2.

Instead of a registration fee, Kenton County Parks & Recreation collects donations of non-perishable food and personal care items for Be Concerned.

Pioneer Park is located at 3952 Madison Pike in Covington.

For more information, please contact Rhonda Ritzi at Rhonda.Ritzi@KentonCounty.org.

For news of upcoming programs, activities, and events to be held in Kenton County’s Parks, call the Parks & Recreation office at 859-525-PLAY (7529), visit the website www.kentoncounty.org or see the online registration system at Kenton County Progams and Activites Catalog or follow Kenton County Parks & Recreation at Facebook.com/KentonCountyParks.

Kenton County Parks and Recreation